After 'crying for days', Son to shift to offence mode in AI investments

The billionaire is ending years of dormancy after his Vision Fund

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 11:32 PM IST
Min Jeong Lee, Vlad Savov & Takahiko Hyuga
SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son declared in an emotional meeting with investors that he will go back on the offensive in tech investing soon, seeking to establish his credentials in the burgeoning field of AI.

The billionaire is ending years of dormancy after his Vision Fund, the world’s largest pool of tech capital, racked up billions of dollars of losses as a Covid-era internet boom withered and a global economic downturn sapped valuations. 
“Since October, I’ve been asking myself how many years I have left,” the 65-year-old chief executive told shareholders at an annual meeting. “There were times when I felt so empty. ‘Is this enough? Is this it?’ I cried and cried and couldn’t stop crying for days.”

Son, who made one of the most lucrative bets in startup investing history when he financed Jack Ma and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., seeks to leave a legacy comparable to that of Apple Inc.’s Steve Jobs. The Vision Fund, launched in 2017, was a chance to do so, but high-profile misses such as WeWork Inc. sullied his reputation. Tapping the revolutionary potential of artificial intelligence tech offers a chance for redemption.
“I wanted to become an architect to build the future of humankind. I may not achieve everything — I myself as an individual may not be enough — but I want to play a role, to an extent, somehow,” he said Wednesday. “The time has come to shift to offense mode.”

SoftBank hit the brakes on new investments and switched to playing defense last year - when Son handed operational duties to Chief Financial Officer Yoshimitsu Goto. The CEO then said he’d made mistakes by getting carried away with excitement about new technology and companies, ignoring good advice from within SoftBank. On Wednesday, after five straight quarters of Vision Fund losses, the same feverish optimism was apparent in the way Son spoke of AI as the foundational element of future society.“When your grandkids are our age, I believe they will be living in a reality where the computer is 10,000 times smarter than the sum of all human wisdom,” he said. Son said he intends to keep running SoftBank and has found no successor. “I’m having too much fun.”
The Vision Fund’s return to the field is welcome news for a startup ecosystem whose largest players from Uber Technologies Inc. to Coupang Inc. scaled up thanks to steady financing from the Japanese firm. SoftBank’s signature portfolio firm is now Arm, the British chip designer Son argues is central to AI. Arm’s now on track for one of the largest initial public offerings this year.


Topics :SoftBankMasayoshi Son

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

