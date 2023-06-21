After 'crying for days', Son to shift to offence mode in AI investments



SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son declared in an emotional meeting with investors that he will go back on the offensive in tech investing soon, seeking to establish his credentials in the burgeoning field of AI. Min Jeong Lee, Vlad Savov & Takahiko Hyuga



“Since October, I’ve been asking myself how many years I have left,” the 65-year-old chief executive told shareholders at an annual meeting. “There were times when I felt so empty. ‘Is this enough? Is this it?’ I cried and cried and couldn’t stop crying for days.” The billionaire is ending years of dormancy after his Vision Fund, the world’s largest pool of tech capital, racked up billions of dollars of losses as a Covid-era internet boom withered and a global economic downturn sapped valuations.



“I wanted to become an architect to build the future of humankind. I may not achieve everything — I myself as an individual may not be enough — but I want to play a role, to an extent, somehow,” he said Wednesday. “The time has come to shift to offense mode.” Son, who made one of the most lucrative bets in startup investing history when he financed Jack Ma and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., seeks to leave a legacy comparable to that of Apple Inc.’s Steve Jobs. The Vision Fund, launched in 2017, was a chance to do so, but high-profile misses such as WeWork Inc. sullied his reputation. Tapping the revolutionary potential of artificial intelligence tech offers a chance for redemption.