Evercore hires media, telecom bankers from Credit Suisse amid takeover

Evercore Inc. has swooped in to hire a top team of media and telecommunications bankers from Credit Suisse Group AG, who are leaving the Swiss lender in the wake of its takeover by UBS Group AG, people with knowledge of the matter said.

London-based Monarchi is leaving Credit Suisse after more than three decades. He was most recently head of its investment banking and capital markets division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and global head of its media and telecom team, where Hainault and Gurrieri worked.

The US advisory firm has recruited managing directors Giuseppe Monarchi, Laurence Hainault and Francesco Gurrieri, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. They are set to join in a few months, according to the people.