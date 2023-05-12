Meta's 'AI Sandbox' to create advertisements, predict performance

Meta, which runs Facebook and Instagram, also introduced a new AI-based model that can help businesses predict the performance of ads using a bigger data set than previously. In early tests on Instagram, the technology, called Meta Lattice, increased performance for advertisers, the company said.

The company Thursday introduced the “AI Sandbox” for advertisers to test early versions of features that use artificial intelligence technology. Initially, the tools will generate different text for ads that cater to various audiences, create alternate background images based on the words provided and automatically resize ad images to adjust for changes in platforms, the company said in a blog post. Meta is working with a small group of advertisers to test the tools and said it intends to gradually expand access beginning in July.