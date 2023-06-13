Home / World News / AI helped create the 'the last Beatles record', says Paul McCartney

McCartney described AI technology as "kind of scary but exciting"

Associated Press
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record,” Paul McCartney said Tuesday.
 
McCartney, 80, told the BBC that the technology was used to separate the Beatles’ voices from background sounds during the making of director Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary series, “The Beatles: Get Back.” The new song is set to be released later this year, he said. 

Jackson was “able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette and a piano,” McCartney told BBC radio. “He could separate them with AI, he’d tell the machine. That’s a voice, this is a guitar, lose the guitar’.” “So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had that we worked on,” he added. 
“We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so then we could mix the record as you would do. It gives you some sort of leeway.” McCartney described AI technology as “kind of scary but exciting,” adding: “We will just have to see where that leads.” The same technology enabled McCartney to “duet” virtually with Lennon, who was murdered in 1980, last year.

Topics :artifical intelligence

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 11:59 PM IST

