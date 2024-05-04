Home / World News / Air India to resume flight services between Delhi-Tel Aviv on May 16

Air India to resume flight services between Delhi-Tel Aviv on May 16

The airline has temporarily suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv amid tensions in the Middle East

Air India’s iconic A350 aircraft
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 6:54 AM IST
Air India on Friday said it will resume flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv on May 16.

In a post on X, Air India said it will resume "services between Delhi and Tel Aviv with five weekly flights from 16 May, 2024".

On April 19, the airline said Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended till April 30. The suspension was later extended till May 15.

After nearly five months, the Tata group-owned carrier had recommenced services to the Israeli city on March 3.

Tensions remain high in the Middle East due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Topics :Air IndiaIndia Israel tiesisraelIsrael-PalestineAviation industryTata group

First Published: May 04 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

