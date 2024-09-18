Airlines suspend flights to avoid airspace as Middle East tensions rise

KLM cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26.

The Franco-Dutch group's low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 31, 2025, and flights to Amman and Beirut until Nov. 3.



AIR INDIA

The Indian flag carrier suspended scheduled flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.



CATHAY PACIFIC

Hong Kobased Cathay Pacific cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until March 27, 2025.



DELTA AIR LINES

The U.S. carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through Oct. 31.



EASYJET

The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30, 2025, a spokesperson said.



IAG

IAG-owned Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling cancelled its operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12, 2025, it said in an e-mailed comment. Flights to Amman have been cancelled until further notice, the airline added.



LOT

The Polish flag carrier suspended flights to Lebanon until further notice, while flights to Tel Aviv are now operating regularly, it said in an e-mailed comment on Sept. 10.



LUFTHANSA GROUP

The German airline group said on Sept. 17 it was suspending all connections to and from Tel Aviv and Tehran up to and including Sept. 19. The airline had resumed flights to Tel Aviv on Sept. 5, while flights to Beirut will remain suspended through Sept. 30. Swiss International Air Lines, also a part of the Lufthansa Group, separately said it had suspended flights to Beirut until the end of October.

RYANAIR

Europe's biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Oct. 26, citing "operational restrictions".

SUNDAIR

The German airline cancelled all flights between Bremen and Beirut until Oct. 23.

SUNEXPRESS

SunExpress, a joint venture between Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, suspended flights to Beirut through Dec. 17.

UNITED AIRLINES

The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future due to security reasons.

LEBANESE AIRSPACE ALERTS

Britain advised UK airlines not to enter Lebanese airspace from Aug. 8 until Nov. 4 citing "potential risk to aviation from military activity".