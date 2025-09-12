Friday, September 12, 2025 | 03:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Alibaba to raise $3.2 bn via convertible bonds to fuel cloud, global push

Alibaba to raise $3.2 bn via convertible bonds to fuel cloud, global push

The notes will mature in Sept 2032 via private sale to non-US investors; notes carry no interest but can be converted into US-listed shares, cash or a mix

Alibaba

This offering is part of Alibaba’s ongoing efforts to finance cloud and international e-commerce expansion. (Image: Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Alibaba Group Holding is planning to raise $3.2 billion by issuing zero-coupon convertible senior notes, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The funds will support the company’s cloud business and international e-commerce expansion.
 
The notes, which mature on September 15, 2032, will be sold via a private offering to non-US investors. They will not pay interest but allow bondholders to convert the notes into Alibaba’s US-listed shares. Upon conversion, the company can choose to pay in shares, cash, or a mix of both.   
 

Fund allocation: Cloud and global commerce

 
Alibaba said the proceeds will be used as follows:
 
• 80 per cent for cloud infrastructure – including scaling up data centres, upgrading technology, and improving services to meet rising demand

Also Read

Alibaba

Alibaba gains $50 billion value after AI progress fuels market rally

paytm

China's Ant Group to sell 4% stake in Paytm for $242 million: Report

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, Jack Ma

Alibaba's Jack Ma wants AI to serve, not replace or rule over humans

Infrastructure, project financing

Dilip Buildcon extends rally, soars 22% in 3 days; stock nears 52-week high

BSE, stock market, sensex

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty extends gain to 8th session; Sensex up 350 pts; Metal, pharma shares gain

• 20 per cent for international commerce – focusing on operational investments to strengthen market presence and efficiency.
 

Market response

 
Alibaba’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose 0.4 per cent to HK$143.30 on Thursday, even as the Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 per cent. This year, the shares have surged 72 per cent, outpacing the Hang Seng Index’s 30 per cent gain.
 
This offering is part of Alibaba’s ongoing efforts to finance cloud and international e-commerce expansion. In July, the company raised HK$12 billion via exchangeable bonds for similar purposes.
 
Alibaba has invested heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure, building “full-stack AI capabilities”, including its Qwen family of large language models, cloud servers, container services, databases, and developer tools.
 
Alibaba Cloud operates 89 availability zones across 29 regions. In the June quarter, the unit reported 33.4 billion yuan in revenue, a 26 per cent year-on-year rise, outpacing the 18 per cent growth in the previous quarter.
 
Alibaba recently expanded its on-demand delivery services, bringing Tmall merchants onto Taobao Instant Commerce. The campaign, “Jishigou” (instant purchase), includes 260 brands from Tmall. The service aims to fulfill online orders in less than an hour.
 

Alibaba develops new AI chip

 
Amid growing competition in AI, Alibaba has developed a new AI chip, reportedly more versatile than its predecessors. Unlike previous versions fabricated by TSMC, this chip is manufactured in China and designed to handle a wider range of AI inference tasks, The Wall Street Journal reported.

More From This Section

Hyundai

Hyundai CEO says Georgia battery plant faces 2-3 month delay after raid

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS inks pact with C-DAC to develop India's sovereign cloud ecosystem

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India to enhance workers' ex-gratia to ₹25 lakh from Sept 17: Minister

SBI, State Bank Of India

FSIB picks Ravi Ranjan to succeed Vinay Tonse as SBI Managing Director

Maruti Suzuki

India's manufacturing future bright; policy stability key: Maruti Suzuki

Topics : Alibaba Group Bonds BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon