Aliens might be living among us disguised as humans, claims Harvard Study

A recent Harvard University study has revealed that aliens might be living among us, probably underground or on the Moon. The Human Flourishing program of Harvard University also stated that UFOs might be alien spaceships that are visiting to meet their alien friends living on Earth.

The research paper mentions that the 'unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP)' more commonly referred to as UFOs and extraterrestrial beings, could be living underground on the moon or even walking among humans. The research also explores the idea that UFOs or unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) could be spaceships visiting Earth-based ‘alien friends.’

The paper also states that the author is aware of the depth of evidence and theory that also tentatively supports another extraterrestrial explanation: the ''crypto terrestrial” hypothesis (CTH), linking UAP activity to the action of hidden non-human entities.

The New York Post reports that the researchers have studied 'cryptoterrestrials'. These might be pretending to be humans and evolved from intelligent dinosaurs.

Theories about aliens living near humans

The study explores four main theories about aliens living near humans:

Human Cryptoterrestrials

The theory suggests that highly advanced ancient human civilisation may continue to exist even after some catastrophic events like floods.

Theropod or Hominid Cryptoterrestrials

Another theory states the possibility of a non-human society dwelling underground evolving from terrestrial creatures like intelligent dinosaurs or ape-like hominids.

Extratempestrial or Former Extraterrestrial Cryptoterrestrials

This theory claims that the aliens might have travelled from the moon or other places to visit the Earth and hidden themselves among us.

"Magical Cryptoterrestrials"

These beings are like 'earthbound angels', having magical rather than technological relationships with humans, like folklore creatures like fairies and elves. The primary weakness of the theory is its perceived oddity, especially for those accustomed to conventional scientific explanations.

The researchers admitted that their research was 'likely to be regarded as sceptically by most scientists,' but it urged the community to consider their claim "in a spirit of epistemic humility and openness." As per reports, the paper is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Earlier, a former US intelligence officer claimed that the US government is hiding an unidentified flying object (UFO) which is close to the 'size of a football field'.