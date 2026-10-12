Amazon in talks to acquire AI startup Decart for around $7 billion

Amazon is in talks to acquire ​AI startup Decart in a deal valued at around $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Decart's Lucy model, ​backed by Nvidia, ​can edit live video in real time, according ​to the company's website. It has also developed Oasis, a model that generates simulated environments to train and test robotics and autonomous-driving systems.

​The Journal reported that Decart was ‌valued at nearly $4 billion in May, citing PitchBook ​data.

Amazon declined to comment outside regular business hours, while Decart did not respond to requests for ‌comment.

A deal ​could happen soon ‌if talks do not fall apart or another ‌suitor emerges, the report said.