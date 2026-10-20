Amazon launches TorchNeuron to challenge Nvidia's AI chip dominance

Amazon.com is introducing a new tool that ​allows its custom AI chips to run code written in the most popular AI coding language without modification, seeking to erode the advantage that underpins Nvidia's dominance in the AI computing market.

TorchNeuron lets developers run code ‌written in a language called PyTorch ​on Amazon's Trainium AI ​chips with a single configuration change and no rewriting needed, ​according to Amazon's Annapurna Labs chip unit.

Amazon, which plans to announce the software at a developer conference in Silicon Valley on Monday, said the software will be publicly released as ​a free and open-source offering.

PyTorch, the open-source framework stewarded ‌by Meta , is used by most AI developers. Nvidia ​has spent more than a decade on its software tool called Cuda that makes PyTorch code run well on Nvidia chips.