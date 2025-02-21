Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Amazon's MGM Studios gains creative control over 'James Bond' franchise

Amazon's MGM Studios gains creative control over 'James Bond' franchise

The move clears uncertainty over one of Hollywood's most popular movie series after a December report in the Wall Street Journal said that relations between Broccoli and Amazon had strained

Amazon
Thursday's deal will allow Amazon to take on a more hands-on role with the series as fans await the 26th Bond film and the reveal of who will don the iconic tuxedo after Daniel Craig's 2021 exit. | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 12:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amazon's MGM Studios will take creative control of the "James Bond" film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the technology giant said on Thursday. 
The move clears uncertainty over one of Hollywood's most popular and longest-running movie series after a December report in the Wall Street Journal said that relations between Broccoli and Amazon had strained, dampening hopes of a new film. 
The Bond franchise, whose most recent film "No Time to Die" in 2021 garnered nearly $800 million in global box office collections, will continue to be co-owned by all the parties, Amazon said. 
The company bought MGM studios in 2022, including its vast catalog with over 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, to better compete with streaming rivals including Netflix and Walt Disney. That gave Amazon distribution rights to the Bond series but not creative control. 
"I feel it is time to focus on my other projects," said Broccoli. Wilson and Broccoli are half-siblings who have controlled the franchise since 1995. 
Thursday's deal will allow Amazon to take on a more hands-on role with the series as fans await the 26th Bond film and the reveal of who will don the iconic tuxedo after Daniel Craig's 2021 exit. 
"Happy Valley" actor James Norton, "Divergent" star Theo James and "Kick-Ass" actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson are among those with the highest odds to play the suave spy according to betting website Ladbrokes, although fans have speculated about heavyweights including Idris Elba and Henry Cavill. 

Also Read

Amazon Pharmacy expands medicine access from Andaman to Arunachal Pradesh

Ministry of DoNER working with Amazon to boost Bamboo market, says official

Amazon, echoes rival Microsoft, says it can't keep up with AI demand

Amazon Cloud needs to deliver after Microsoft, Alphabet miss estimates

Amazon could release AI-enhanced Alexa assistant on Feb 26: What to expect

Broccoli has hinted the next Bond will be a man in his thirties, ensuring a long run in the role. 
Inspired by Ian Fleming's novels, the Bond franchise has spanned over 60 years, grossing more than $7 billion at the global box office, making it one of the most successful ever. 
"We ... look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world," Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US IRS announces to fire 6,000 employees as Prez Trump slashes govt

US regulators 'need to be tougher on Boeing', says Trump's nominee

We have lost our credibility, need urgent economic reforms: Pak FM

US weekly unemployment claims rise marginally to 219,000: Labour dept

Hamas returns four captives' bodies said to include mother, her 2 children

Topics :AmazonHollywoodJames Bond

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story