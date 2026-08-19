Another suspect in Nord Stream case arrested in Croatia: German prosecutors

A second suspect accused of taking part ​in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline blasts has been arrested in Croatia and will be extradited to Germany, said German prosecutors on Wednesday.

In its statement, the federal prosecutors' office identified the ‌Ukrainian national only as ​Vladimir Z., adding he was ​arrested in the seafront Croatian city of Pula ​by local police forces who acted on a European arrest warrant.

Prosecutors had brought criminal charges in July against another Ukrainian, former army officer Serhii K., for involvement in ​the blasts, accusing him of acting on behalf of Ukrainian ‌state entities.