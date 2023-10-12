Antony Blinken arrives in Israel amid its escalating conflict with Hamas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv on Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders.

Blinken stepped down the stairs from his aircraft just before 10:30 am local (0730 GMT) at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport outside of Tel Aviv. He was met at the airport by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and other officials.

He gave no public comments before getting into a vehicle to leave.

Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Netanyahu. Blinken will also meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman on Friday.