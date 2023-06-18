Antony Blinken hold talks Chinese Foreign Minister during Beijing visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing, in the highest-level trip by a US official to China in nearly five years, Al Jazeera reported, adding, The visit aims to stabilise ties between the two powers, Al Jazeera reported.

Blinken's two-day trip to Beijing comes during the frosty bilateral ties and follows the discovery of a suspected spy balloon above the US in February that caused him to delay the trip which was planned for the same month.

China and US have expressed their hopes of improving communication although they have minimised the expectations of a significant breakthrough.

US President Joe Biden did not emphasize much on the Balloon issue as Blinken was heading to China. "I don't think the leadership knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on. I think it was more embarrassing than it was intentional," Biden told reporters on Saturday."

Biden further said he hoped to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping again after a long meeting in November on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali, as per Al Jazeera.

"I'm hoping that, over the next several months, I'll be meeting with Xi again and talking about legitimate differences we have but also how there are areas we can get along," Biden said.

The two leaders are likely to attend the next G20 summit in Delhi in September. Moreover, the Chinese President has been invited to travel to San Francisco in November when the US hosts leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) grouping, according to Al Jazeera.

Further, Blinken is likely to meet top Chinese officials and attend a banquet at the state guesthouse in the Diaoyutai Gardens. A phone call between Blinken and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang emphasized on the increased tension between the two sides.

Al Jazeera's Katrine Yu, reporting from the Chinese capital, said in a live report, "Beijing is looking for assurances from the US that it won't meddle in its domestic affairs, that it won't cross the red lines of its core interests, particularly Taiwan."

But expectations of any breakthrough from the visit are very low, Yu added.

"But that doesn't mean that it is not significant, especially as China's neighbours are very worried that the relationship has gone so bad that there is a danger of tensions spiralling out of control into some sort of open conflict," Yu said.

Before leaving for Beijing, Blinken spoke at a press conference saying that his trip had three main objectives -- setting up mechanisms for crisis management, advancing US and allies' interests as well as speaking directly about related concerns, and exploring areas of potential cooperation, according to Al Jazeera.

"If we want to make sure, as we do, that the competition that we have with China doesn't veer into conflict, the place you start is with communicating," Blinken said.

Before departure, Blinken also met his counterpart from Singapore, a US ally, in Washington, who expressed hope that the US would stay as a global power while finding ways to coexist with a rising China.

Blinken's "trip is essential, but not sufficient", Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said.