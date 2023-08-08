Home / World News / Apple, Samsung to invest in SoftBank's Arm at IPO in Sept: Report

Apple, Samsung to invest in SoftBank's Arm at IPO in Sept: Report

Arm plans to sell the chipmakers stakes of "a few percent each", the report said

Reuters Tokyo
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 6:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Apple and Samsung to invest in SoftBank's Arm at IPO -Nikkei (Adds Samsung did not have an immediate comment, while Apple, Nvidia and Intel did not immediately respond in paragraph 6.) TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) -

Apple and Samsung Electronics will invest in SoftBank Group -owned chip designer Arm at its initial public offering (IPO), expected in September, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Reuters reported in June that Arm was in talks with some ten companies - including Apple, Samsung and Intel - with the aim of bringing on one or more anchor investors in the offering.
 
Last month, Reuters and other media reported that Arm was in talks to bring in U.S. chip designer Nvidia as an anchor investor for the New York listing.
 
Apple, Samsung, Nvidia and Intel all plan to invest in Arm as soon as it is listed on the market, the Nikkei said. The SoftBank-owned firm will officially apply to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the listing later this month, the newspaper said.
 
Arm plans to sell the chipmakers stakes of "a few percent each", the newspaper said.
 
SoftBank declined to comment. Apple, Nvidia and Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.
Samsung did not have an immediate comment.
 
The long-awaited IPO is seen as a potential windfall for Softbank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son's sprawling tech conglomerate.
 
SoftBank has been targeting a listing for Arm since its deal to sell the chip designer to Nvidia collapsed last year due to objections from antitrust regulators.
 
The planned U.S. listing could raise between $8 billion and $10 billion, sources told Reuters in April. At an earnings briefing on Tuesday, SoftBank's chief financial officer provided no details on a listing date or fundraising goal, but said preparations were going "very smoothly".
 
SoftBank posted a surprise loss on Tuesday but said it was dipping its toes back into new investments after its Vision Fund unit returned to the black for the first time in six quarters.
 
(Reporting by Anton Bridge, Additional reporting by Elaine Lies in Tokyo, Joyce Lee in Seoul and Akash Sriram; Editing by Louise Heavens, David Dolan, Miyoung Kim and Sharon Singleton)

Also Read

Samsung to unveil 2023 foldables at Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Feature-packed smartphone in midrange segment

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G phone goes on sale with introductory offers: Details

SoftBank Group logs surprise loss but Vision Fund unit returns to profit

Thousands of LA city workers walk off job for 24 hrs over unfair practices

July was hottest month on record by far, European scientists confirm

WHO issues alert over another India-made syrup, flags' substandard' quality

Death toll rises to 7 after Russian missiles slam into Ukrainian city

Topics :SamsungIPOApple SoftBank

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story