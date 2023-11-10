Home / World News / Apple to pay $25 million to settle discriminatory hiring practices case

Apple to pay $25 million to settle discriminatory hiring practices case

The deal announced Thursday resolved a lengthy investigation by the Department of Justice into alleged violations of the Immigration and Nationality Act

AP Cupertino (Calif.)
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 7:27 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Apple has agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it engaged in a pattern of discriminatory hiring practices when filling some of its jobs during 2018 and 2019.

The deal announced Thursday resolved a lengthy investigation by the Department of Justice into alleged violations of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Federal regulators said an inquiry that began in 2019 determined that Apple's hiring practices discriminated against U.S. candidates for jobs that were awarded to some immigrant workers seeking to be granted permanent resident status in the country. In some instances, Apple also discriminated against non-U.S. residents, according to the settlement.

Apple vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the formal seven-page settlement defended its hiring record in a statement to The Associated Press.

Apple proudly employs more than 90,000 people in the United States and continues to invest nationwide, creating millions of jobs," the Cupertino, California, company said. When we realized we had unintentionally not been following the DOJ standard, we agreed to a settlement addressing their concerns.

The $25 million represents a paltry amount for Apple, which generated $383 billion in revenue during its last fiscal year ending Sept. 30. Most of the settlement amount $18.25 million will be funneled into a fund to compensate victims of Apple's alleged discrimination. The rest of the money covers the fine that Apple is paying for its hiring practices during the timeframe covered in the settlement.

Also Read

Steve Smith's 100th Test: Best batting average and stagging numbers

Apple may unveil headset to thrust masses into alternate realities

Steve Smith injury: Australian reveals how he hurt his wrist at Lord's

US court approves $50 mn lawsuit over Apple's flawed butterfly keyboard

California State Senate passes brings law banning caste discrimination

IMF urges Pak officials to tax agriculture, real estate, retail sectors

Hollywood actors reach tentative agreement with studios to end strike

Trump's rivals clash at debate but do little to dent his lead in US race

Mika becomes world's first robot CEO, thinks she's better than Musk

Picasso sells for $139 million, artist's second highest in history

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple CourtsHiring

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story