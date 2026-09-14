At Brics summit, Modi, Xi offered to help Putin end Ukraine war: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday that the leaders of China and India had told President Vladimir Putin that they stood ready to help end the conflict in Ukraine and that Putin had reacted very positively to the suggestion.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the discussion had happened on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in New Delhi and that Russia was open to any country using its influence to encourage Kyiv to show "greater flexibility."
Russia says it is ready to resume peace talks, but has made it clear it wants to take full control of the rest of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv rejects territorial concessions.
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