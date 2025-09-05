Japan PM Ishiba hails Trump's order to cut tariffs on autos, other imports

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba welcomed US President Donald Trump's signing of an order to implement lower tariffs on automobiles and other Japanese imports as a step that addressed uncertainty for key industries.

The reduction to 15 per cent from the previous 25 per cent was agreed between the two sides on July 22.

Tariff negotiations between Japan and the United States were the top priority for the government, and we have put all our effort into achieving an agreement in the best possible way as soon as possible, Ishiba said Friday. The way it was achieved is just excellent.

The step on tariffs comes as the Japanese prime minister faces pressure from right-wing rivals within his party to resign over the party's July election loss. In Washington, Japan's top tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa and his US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick also signed a joint statement, confirming a $550 billion Japanese investment in US projects. Akazawa said Trump's order brings down tariffs on automobiles and auto parts to 15 per cent, and that there will be no stacking on the existing rate, and so-called reciprocal tariffs on most other goods are also set at the same rate without stacking. He said aircraft and aircraft parts will be excluded from reciprocal tariffs.