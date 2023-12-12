Home / World News / At least 6 policemen killed, 16 injured in terror attack in Pakistan

At least 6 policemen killed, 16 injured in terror attack in Pakistan

The suicide bombers stormed the security compound of the Daraban police station of the unruly Dera Ismail Khan district bordering the South Waziristan tribal district

Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Peshawar

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 1:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Multiple suicide bombers stormed a police station in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, killing at least six security personnel and injuring 16 others, authorities said.

The suicide bombers stormed the security compound of the Daraban police station of the unruly Dera Ismail Khan district bordering the South Waziristan tribal district.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The terrorists rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the building of the police station, which was followed by a mortar attack.

In an exchange of fire between the security forces and the attackers which followed the attack, at least six security personnel were killed and 16 injured, police said.

All the attackers were killed by the security forces while fresh contingents of police were rushed to the site, and a subsequent search operation was launched, official sources said.

A relatively unknown militant organisation, Tehrik-e-Jihad Pakistan (TJP), claimed responsibility for the attack. The terror organisation has been behind some major attacks in Pakistan.

Its spokesperson, Mullah Qasim, termed the attack a suicide mission (Fidayein).

An emergency was declared in district hospitals while all schools and colleges were closed due to the attack.

Also Read

Five killed, over 20 injured in a blast in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan

Militants attack Air Force base, 9 terrorists 'sent to hell': Pakistan Army

Death toll at 63 in suicide blast at JUI-F political convention in Pakistan

Pakistan security personnel killed, several injured in Peshawar bomb blast

Four injured in IED blast in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Google's Epic legal defeat threatens $200 billion app store industry

China's Xi visits Vietnam weeks after it strengthened ties with US, Japan

Hong Kong leader praises election turnout as voter numbers hit record low

Zelenskyy to arrive on Capitol as Biden's Ukraine package risks collapse

US inflation likely cooled again last month as Fed prepares to assess rates

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pakistan Terrorterrorist

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story