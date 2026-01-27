At least 6,126 killed in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests: Activists

Associate Sponsors

6,126 people were killed in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests | Image Credit: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 7:55 AM IST
Activists said Tuesday that at least 6,126 people were killed in Iran's crackdown on nationwide protests and many more are still feared dead.

The new figures came from the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, which has been accurate in multiple rounds of unrest in Iran. The group verifies each death with a network of activists on the ground in Iran.

The Associated Press has been unable to independently assess the death toll given authorities cutting off the internet and disrupting calls into the Islamic Republic.

Iran's government has put the death toll at a far lower 3,117, saying 2,427 were civilians and security forces, and labelled the rest "terrorists." In the past, Iran's theocracy has undercounted or not reported fatalities from unrest. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IranprotestsUS Iran tensions

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

