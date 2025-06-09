Australian journalist shot while reporting live on LA protest. WATCH

An Australian journalist was shot with a rubber bullet while covering a protest against immigration raids in downtown Los Angeles , with the moment captured live on camera.

Lauren Tomasi, Nine News’ US correspondent, was delivering a live update when she was struck during a violent escalation between demonstrators and US authorities, including the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and National Guard troops. The protests were focused around the Metropolitan Detention Centre, where multiple individuals had reportedly been held following a wave of immigration raids.

“After hours of standing off, this situation has now rapidly deteriorated, the LAPD moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of LA,” Tomasi said, moments before the projectile hit her.

Footage shared by Nine News showed a police officer taking aim in the direction of Tomasi and her camera operator. Seconds later, Tomasi can be heard crying out and is seen clutching her calf in pain. A bystander, visibly shocked, is heard shouting: “You just f***ing shot the reporter!” ALSO READ: US Prez Trump deploys California National Guard to LA to quell protests Despite the impact, Tomasi remained composed, assuring concerned onlookers, “I’m good.” According to Nine News, the protests had centred around 257 E Temple Street — the same block that houses the Los Angeles field office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Demonstrators had gathered in response to US President Donald Trump’s renewed crackdown on immigration.

The LAPD had declared the area an “unlawful assembly” and had earlier warned, “Media partners, please keep a safe distance from active operations.” ALSO READ: Protests intensify in Los Angeles after Trump deploys National Guard troops Nine released a statement confirming that Tomasi had been struck by a rubber bullet, but both she and her camera operator were safe. “Lauren and her camera operator are safe and will continue their essential work covering these events,” it said. They mentioned, “This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers journalists can face while reporting from the frontlines of protests, underscoring the importance of their role in providing vital information.”