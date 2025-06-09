Australian journalist shot while reporting live on LA protest. WATCH

Lauren Tomasi, Nine News’ US correspondent, was delivering a live update when she was struck during a violent escalation between demonstrators and US authorities, including the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and National Guard troops. The protests were focused around the Metropolitan Detention Centre, where multiple individuals had reportedly been held following a wave of immigration raids.
“After hours of standing off, this situation has now rapidly deteriorated, the LAPD moving in on horseback, firing rubber bullets at protesters, moving them on through the heart of LA,” Tomasi said, moments before the projectile hit her.
Footage shared by Nine News showed a police officer taking aim in the direction of Tomasi and her camera operator. Seconds later, Tomasi can be heard crying out and is seen clutching her calf in pain. A bystander, visibly shocked, is heard shouting: “You just f***ing shot the reporter!”
Despite the impact, Tomasi remained composed, assuring concerned onlookers, “I’m good.”
According to Nine News, the protests had centred around 257 E Temple Street — the same block that houses the Los Angeles field office for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Demonstrators had gathered in response to US President Donald Trump’s renewed crackdown on immigration.
The LAPD had declared the area an “unlawful assembly” and had earlier warned, “Media partners, please keep a safe distance from active operations.”
They mentioned, “This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers journalists can face while reporting from the frontlines of protests, underscoring the importance of their role in providing vital information.”
The incident has sparked diplomatic concern in Australia. Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to demand an urgent explanation from the US administration
“The first thing he [Albanese] must tell the president is to stop shooting at our journalists,” Hanson-Young said. She described the incident as “simply shocking” and “completely unacceptable.”
The Prime Minister of Australia is expected to attend the G7 conference in Canada next week, where he may have an opportunity to speak directly with Trump, though a meeting is yet to be confirmed.