China's exports up 4.8% in May as shipments to US fall nearly 10%

China's exports rose 4.8 per cent in May from a year earlier, a bit lower than expected as shipments to the United States fell nearly 10 per cent, according to customs figures released on Monday just hours ahead of another round of trade talks between the US and China.

Imports declined 3.4 per cent year-on-year, leaving a trade surplus of $103.2 billion.

China exported USD 28.8 billion to the United States in May, while its imports from the US fell 7.4 per cent to $10.8 billion, the report said.

Trade slowed in May after China's global exports jumped 8.1 per cent in April, even after US President Donald Trump struck a deal with Beijing to delay implementation of stiff tariff hikes to allow time for talks.