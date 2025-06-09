Home / World News / Jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial set to resume deliberations

Jury in Harvey Weinstein's sex crimes retrial set to resume deliberations

The panel of seven women and five men on Thursday began weighing two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape against the former movie mogul

Harvey Weinstein
The jury in Harvey Weinstein's New York sex crimes retrial is set to resume deliberations on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The jury in Harvey Weinstein's New York sex crimes retrial is set to resume deliberations on Monday, after two days without reaching a verdict the prior week.

The panel of seven women and five men on Thursday began weighing two counts of criminal sex act and one count of rape against the former movie mogul. Weinstein, 73, has pleaded not guilty.

On Friday, one juror asked to be removed from the case, saying he felt other jurors were treating one member of the panel in an unfair and unjust way.

The judge told him he had to keep deliberating and also denied a defence request for a mistrial over the issue.

Weinstein was originally found guilty in New York in 2020 of rape and sexual assault against two women in a verdict considered a landmark in the #MeToo movement.

But the conviction was subsequently overturned, leading to his retrial with an additional accuser added last year before a new jury and a different judge.

Weinstein was also convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Can Israel claim self-defence to justify Gaza war; here's what law says

Donald Trump's new travel ban takes effect: Here's what we know so far

IDF confirms body of Hamas leader Sinwar killed in air strike located

B'desh Awami League concerned over Starmer's upcoming meeting with Yunus

No tolerance for rioting, violence: Vance echoes Trump's stance on LA riots

Topics :Harvey Weinstein scandalHarvey Weinstein sex scandalHarvey Weinstein

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story