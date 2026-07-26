Australian PM to raise concerns over new tariffs with US President Trump

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday he would seek to raise the issue of tariffs with US President Donald Trump, after Washington this week imposed new tariffs on its trading partners including Australia.

The United States on Friday imposed new tariffs on goods from 60 trading partners, alleging those countries failed to curb the trade of goods made by forced labour, just as a temporary 10 per cent global tariff expired.

The Albanese-led Labor government has described the tariffs as unjustified and says it wants them removed.

“We’ll raise it at every level in the Australia-US relationship, we’ve already done so,” he said in televised remarks.