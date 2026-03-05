Home / World News / Azerbaijan accuses Iran of drone attack, says 2 civilians injured

Azerbaijan accuses Iran of drone attack, says 2 civilians injured

One drone crashed near the airport in Nakhchivan and another one near a school, Azerbaijan's Foreign ministry said in a statement

US Israel strike Iran
Iran has not acknowledged targeting Azerbaijan, but its attacks have spread erratically. (Photo: Reuters)
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 2:41 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack against its exclave of Nakhchivan.

One drone crashed near the airport in Nakhchivan and another one near a school, the ministry said in a statement.

Two civilians were injured, the ministry said.

Iran has not acknowledged targeting Azerbaijan, but its attacks have spread erratically as the war has gone on involving regional countries and beyond.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What is force majeure and why are global energy firms invoking it now

Iran state TV airs ayatollah call for 'shedding blood' of Israelis, Trump

Iran promises to avenge US sinking of warship in Indian Ocean waters

Iran warns US will bitterly regret precedent after submarine sinks frigate

Nepal records 6% turnout till 9.30 am in first polls since Gen Z protests

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsWest AsiaAzerbaijan

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story