Iran state TV airs ayatollah call for 'shedding blood' of Israelis, Trump

Iranian state television aired a message Thursday from an ayatollah in Iran calling for the "shedding" of blood from Israelis and US President Donald Trump.

The message came from Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli and represented one of the few clerical statements coming from Iran as it faces a combined airstrike campaign from Israel and the United States.

"We are now on the verge of a great test and we must be careful to fully preserve this unity, to fully preserve this alliance," he said in the statement.

He called for "the shedding of Zionist blood, the shedding of Trump's blood." "The Imam of the time says, Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders,'" the ayatollah added.