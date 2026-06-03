Bahrain issues alert, Kuwait downs missiles as West Asia tensions intensify

The Bahraini Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that emergency warning sirens had been activated across the country, advising the public to seek immediate shelter amidst unfolding regional developments.

In a post on X, the ministry instructed the populace to maintain composure and prioritise safety protocols, telling people to "remain calm and head to the nearest safe place".

As Bahrain activated its emergency protocols, neighbouring Kuwait was already actively engaging incoming aerial threats. Kuwaiti authorities confirmed that the nation's air defence networks actively engaged and neutralised a wave of incoming missiles and drones during the early hours of Wednesday, following reports of loud detonations across multiple sectors of the country.

This sudden escalation in hostilities coincided with assertions from Iran's state-controlled broadcaster, which maintained that American military installations stationed within Kuwait had been deliberately targeted as a countermeasure against recent Western manoeuvres across the Gulf region. Providing immediate clarity on the detonations, an official communique released by the Kuwaiti Army's General Staff confirmed that the severe blasts reported by local residents were directly tied to operational defensive responses executed against incoming aerial threats. The military command announced that "Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks. The General Staff of the Army notes that if explosion sounds are heard, they are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks".

Following these intense defensive engagements, the military apparatus issued an immediate advisory cautioning the populace against approaching or handling any fallen remnants, shrapnel, or unidentifiable items, warning that such materials carry significant safety hazards. To further ensure public safety during the crisis, the authorities implored the public to strictly observe all safety directives broadcast by the appropriate administrative bodies. Reinforcing these security protocols, Ministry of Defence spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi appealed to both citizens and foreign residents to immediately contact emergency services via the 112 hotline upon discovering any anomalous debris. In tandem with the physical safety measures, Colonel Al-Otaibi additionally called on the public to completely disregard speculative accounts, urging them to verify developments exclusively through state-sanctioned information channels and comply with security mandates. The military leadership re-emphasised this directive, stating that "the General Staff of the Army calls on everyone to cooperate and adhere to the issued guidelines to preserve the security and safety of all".

While domestic security measures were being implemented on the ground, parallel regional media reports broadcast conflicting narratives regarding the source and target of the bombardment. Separately, Iran's state-run broadcaster IRIB asserted that American military infrastructure situated inside Kuwait had been struck in direct retaliation for what Tehran characterised as Washington's aggressive actions spanning the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and Qeshm Island. According to the Iranian state broadcaster's specific narrative: "Following the hostile actions of the U.S. in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and Qeshm Island, American bases in Kuwait were hit." While the claims of successful strikes on foreign assets could not be independently corroborated, the entire cross-border friction unfolds against a backdrop of rapidly deteriorating regional stability following recent direct military confrontations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.