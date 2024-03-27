Baltimore bridge collapse: Key details of what happened and what's expected

Six people are presumed dead when a cargo ship collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore in the US state of Maryland on Tuesday. Rescue operations have been terminated.

The container vessel Dali, which was manned by an Indian crew of 22, momentarily lost power and collided with the bridge. Video footage showed the high-speed 300 metre container vessel striking one of the bridge's supports. Six workers who were part of a construction team that was repairing potholes on the bridge are missing. The ship’s crew is unharmed.

What happened in Baltimore?

Around midnight on Tuesday, the vessel experienced a brief loss of propulsion, rendering it unable to manoeuver. Several vehicles were travelling on the Francis Scott Key Bridge, constructed in 1977 and spanning over 2.6 km in length, when the ship rammed into it.

Anticipating the collision, the vessel issued a distress call to warn of the impending crash. Anchors were deployed as a last-resort measure to halt the vessel's forward motion, but to no avail.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore emphasised the significance of the ship’s distress call that aided the authorities in preventing more vehicles from crossing the bridge. Upon collision, multiple vehicles and 20 individuals plunged into the Patapsco River.

Search operations have been halted about 18 hours after the accident, although boat patrols will continue, U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland State Police officials said.

Baltimore port closed till further notice

Governor Moore declared a state of emergency, with authorities monitoring for any potential fuel spillage from the vessel.

As per reports, the port has been temporarily shut down "until further notice," with traffic redirected away from the bridge. Vehicular movement will be disrupted due to the collapse, as the bridge served as a crucial link in the area. Shipping operations may also be impacted due to debris in the water.

What will be affected till the port opens?

The Port of Baltimore handles more automobile cargo than any other U.S. port - more than 750,000 vehicles in 2022, several media agencies reported citing port data. The Port of Baltimore is the ninth-busiest major US port and is directly responsible for more than 15,000 jobs directly, while supporting almost 140,000 more indirectly.

They further added that besides impacts to auto shipments, the port closure could force shippers to divert Baltimore-bound cargo from containers to bulk material, which could create bottlenecks and increase delays and costs on the Eastern seaboard.



As much as 2.5 million tonnes of coal, hundreds of cars made by Ford Motor Co., and General Motors Co., and lumber and gypsum are threatened with disruption.

Indian embassy expresses condolence

The Indian embassy in Washington expressed condolences for the tragic incident and established a helpline for any Indian citizens impacted by the collision. It also said that the Embassy has created a dedicated hotline for any Indian citizens who may be affected or require assistance due to the tragedy. The Embassy is ascertaining details regarding the vessel's crew.

"Our sincere condolences to all affected by the regrettable accident at the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. For any Indian citizens affected or requiring assistance, the Embassy of India has established a dedicated hotline: please contact us at +1-202-717-1996," it posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Tuesday's disaster may be the worst U.S. bridge collapse since 2007, when the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis collapsed into the Mississippi River, killing 13 people.

What are the legal implications for the ship’s owner?

Reports suggest that the ship's owner, responsible for colliding with the Baltimore bridge, could face substantial damage claims amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars.

The company may face a barrage of lawsuits from various quarters, including the bridge's owner and individuals seeking compensation for personal injury or emotional distress. Damage claims are likely to be directed at the ship's owner, Singapore-based Grace Ocean, rather than the bridge operating agency, given that stationary objects typically bear no fault if struck by a moving vessel, legal experts in the US have opined.