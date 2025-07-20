Home / World News / Bangladesh signs US wheat-import deal in bid to curb tariff pressure

Bangladesh signs US wheat-import deal in bid to curb tariff pressure

The US tariff hike has rattled Bangladesh export sector, especially the ready-made garments industry, which fears losing competitiveness in one of its largest markets

wheat
Bangladesh's de facto food minister, Ali Imam Majumder, said at the signing ceremony that the agreement would not only ensure a steady supply of high-quality wheat at competitive prices but also strengthen trade ties between the two nations.
Reuters DHAKA
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bangladesh signed a deal on Sunday to import 700,000 tonnes of wheat annually from the United States over the next five years, in a move aimed at securing tariff relief from the Trump administration amid growing trade tensions, officials said. 
The agreement formalised through a memorandum of understanding inked in Dhaka between the Ministry of Food and trade group US Wheat Associates comes at a critical moment, with Washington set to impose a 35 per cent tariff on Bangladeshi exports from August 1. 
Officials in Dhaka hope the pact will help narrow Bangladesh $6 billion trade deficit with the US and pave the way for more-favourable treatment of key export items, particularly garments, which dominate shipments to the United States. 
Bangladesh's de facto food minister, Ali Imam Majumder, said at the signing ceremony that the agreement would not only ensure a steady supply of high-quality wheat at competitive prices but also strengthen trade ties between the two nations. This step reflects our willingness to build mutual trust and deepen economic cooperation with the United States, he said. 
The US tariff hike has rattled Bangladesh export sector, especially the ready-made garments industry, which fears losing competitiveness in one of its largest markets. 
The wheat initiative is widely seen as part of a broader diplomatic and trade strategy to soften Washington stance and open the door for further negotiations. 
Officials from the Ministry of Commerce said talks are ongoing with US counterparts in an effort to lower the duty, arguing that such high tariffs could significantly undermine Bangladesh competitiveness in the American market. 
Bangladesh imports around 7 million tonnes of wheat each year, with the bulk sourced from the Black Sea region due to its lower cost. Smaller volumes of higher-quality wheat, including some from the United States, are also imported for blending.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japan's ruling coalition likely to lose upper house majority: Exit poll

Fire at Iran's largest oil refinery kills 1 in country's southwest region

Syria's Bedouins withdraws from Druze-majority city after weeklong fighting

Israel orders evacuations in central Gaza as ceasefire talks stall

Why is Xi Jinping unhappy with Chinese officials over AI, EV investments?

Topics :BangladeshTrade dealsUSwheatimport

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story