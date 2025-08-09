Home / World News / Bangladesh to hold general elections in first week of Feb 2026: CEC

Bangladesh to hold general elections in first week of Feb 2026: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, however said the exact date would be disclosed two months before the schedule was announced

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag
The CEC's comments come four days after interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced that the polls would be held in February next year. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Bangladesh's poll body chief on Saturday said general elections would be held in the first week of February 2026 but ensuring it in a free, fair and impartial manner remained a major challenge.
 
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, however said the exact date would be disclosed two months before the schedule was announced.
 
People have lost confidence in the election system, the Election Commission and the administrative machinery involved in the electoral process, state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted Uddin as saying at a function in northwestern Rangpur district.
 
Uddin said his office, however, was working tirelessly to restore this lost trust.
 
The CEC's comments come four days after interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced that the polls would be held in February next year. Yunus had made the announcement coinciding with the first anniversary of the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League regime on August 5.
 
Uddin feared that there was a growing apathy among voters as over the years, people have become disengaged from the voting process but added as long as the Election Commission remains conscious of its responsibilities, all actions will strictly follow the rules, regulations and laws.
 
Contrary to civic and rights groups' concerns over the law and order situation in the country, Uddin said, the law and order is currently stable and we aim to make it even better so that citizens can vote peacefully and without fear.
 
The CEC, however, said the exact date of election would be disclosed two months before the schedule was announced while his office was preparing to conduct the polls within a short time frame despite various challenges.
 
Meanwhile, former prime minister Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has emerged as the single largest party in Awami League's absence after Yunus' government disbanded its activities under an executive order.
 
BNP's self-exiled acting chairman and Zia's son Tarique Rahman on Friday said the party and its like-minded partners would take part in the February polls as an alliance.
 
The BNP earlier formed a 12-party alliance, mostly centre right groups and a left leaning one, but the party has visibly distanced itself from its once crucial ally, the far right Jamaat-e-Islami.
 
Jamaat was a key-partner in the BNP-led four-party alliance government that ran the country from 2001-2006.
 
Earlier in the 2018 national election, BNP included Jamaat-e-Islami as part of its electoral alliance but since the ouster of the Awami League regime last year, there has been a visible rift between them.
 
Analysts said BNP's decision to distance itself from Jamaat was both political and strategic as it would give BNP a more liberal and contemporary image to civil society, the youth, and centrist political forces.
 
A violent street protest by Students Against Discrimination (SAD) ousted the Awami League government on August 5, 2024. Three days after Hasina fled the country, Yunus had taken over as the chief adviser on August 8. A large offshoot of the SAD formed the National Citizen Party (NCP) in February this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BangladeshElectionsMuhammad YunusSheikh Hasina

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

