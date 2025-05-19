Bangladeshi actor Nusraat Faria, known for portraying former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the biopic Mujib: The Making of a Nation, was arrested at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on May 18 while attempting to board a flight to Thailand. She was taken into custody in connection with an attempted murder case stemming from last year’s nationwide protests that led to the resignation and exile of Sheikh Hasina.

The 31-year-old actor was detained at the immigration checkpoint, with local media citing officials who confirmed the arrest was made following a court-approved warrant.

Charges linked to 2024 anti-discrimination student movement

Faria is one of 17 actors named in a case filed at Vatara Police Station during the 'Anti-Discrimination Student Movement', which erupted in July 2024 and culminated in Hasina’s exit from Bangladesh. The case accuses her of attempted murder, as well as financing counter-efforts aligned with the ruling Awami League and allegedly supporting a violent crackdown on demonstrators.

The Dhaka Tribune reported that the charges involve the alleged attempted murder of a student in Dhaka’s Vatara area at the height of the protests.

From media personality to controversial political figure

Nusraat Faria began her career as a radio jockey and television presenter before transitioning into acting and modeling. She made her film debut in 2015 with Aashiqui: True Love, a Bangladesh-India joint production, and gained popularity with subsequent hits like Hero 420 and 'Boss 2: Back to Rule.

However, it was her role as Sheikh Hasina in Mujib: The Making of a Nation that cemented her national fame. The film, released in 2023 and directed by Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, was a biographical portrayal of Bangladesh’s founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Co-produced by the governments of India and Bangladesh, the movie drew both acclaim and criticism amid political tensions that later saw Hasina ousted from office.