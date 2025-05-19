Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday said that the pressure on Israel was “approaching a red line”, and he had to allow the entry of aid into Gaza. He said this in a video released by the Prime Minister’s Office, according to the Times of Israel. Amid the fear of famine in war-torn Gaza, the Prime Minister of Israel,, on Monday said that the pressure on Israel was “approaching a red line”, and he had to allow the entry of aid into Gaza. He said this in a video released by the Prime Minister’s Office, according to the Times of Israel.

“Senators I know as supporters of Israel… come to me and say, ‘We’ll give you all the help you need to win the war… but we can’t be receiving pictures of famine [in Gaza]’,” Netanyahu said in a video released by his office.

Notably, his remarks came ahead of Israel’s planned military offensive in Gaza that aimed at taking full control of the territory.

Notably, his remarks came ahead of Israel's planned military offensive in Gaza that aimed at taking full control of the territory.

ALSO READ: Aid workers feel helpless as Israel's blockade pushes Gaza towards famine Furthermore, according to the Times of Israel, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has captured all the distribution centres in the region, primarily designed to ensure that the assistance stays out of the hands of Hamas. However, these centres are not yet ready to process anything.

Until distribution centres are set up, the premier insists that Israel must supply minimal aid to the strip to avert widespread starvation among civilians.

“In order to complete our victory, to defeat Hamas and free the hostages, we cannot reach a point of famine,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu explains that Israel initially allowed limited aid into Gaza during the war but suspended deliveries after discovering that Hamas was seizing the supplies. In coordination with the US, Israel has now implemented a new system involving IDF-secured aid centres, designed to block Hamas from accessing the aid while using US-based contractors to manage distribution.

However, international aid organisations argue that the mechanism is impractical and unlikely to reach the most vulnerable Palestinians. They also refuse to participate, stating it conflicts with their humanitarian principles, according to a report by the Associated Press.

“This takes time,” Netanyahu said, noting that the first centres will become operational in the coming days. He emphasises that the broader objective is to create a humanitarian zone within Gaza, under Israeli control, where civilians can safely receive assistance.

He also declared, “Israel is going to take control of all of Gaza; that’s our goal.” Meanwhile, a UN official states that 20 aid trucks, primarily carrying food, are expected to enter the Gaza Strip on Monday.