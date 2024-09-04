Siberian 'gateway to hell' triples in size in 30 years, scientists worried

The Batagaika crater is the second-oldest permafrost on Earth. It is continuing to expand outward at an "accelerated rate". The hole is so big that it is visible from space and now the experts are flocking to the deep pit to learn everything about it.

'Gateway to Hell', a Siberian giant hole, is expanding faster than anticipated due to climate change. Batagaika Crater, located in the freezing Yana Highlands is 200 acres wide and 300 feet deep hole in the shape of a horseshoe crab or a giant tadpole.

In 1960, it was barely visible from the satellite imagery and it had tripled its size in just 30 years, the scientists revealed.

Roger Michaelides, a geophysicist at Washington University, mentioned to Business Insider that, "You're talking mostly about frozen dirt underground, which by definition you often can't see unless it's been exposed somehow, like in this mega slump."

Michaelides also states that there's a lot one can learn from Batagaika, not only in terms of understanding how Batagaika will evolve but also how the same features might develop and evolve over the Arctic. "Even if they're a tenth or a hundredth the size of Batagaika, the physics is fundamentally the same," he added.

What happens if the crater continues to expand?

According to a recent study, the crater is deepening because permafrost melt has nearly reached the bedrock. Glaciologist Alexander Kizyakov stated that the crater's volume has increased by about 1 million cubic metres every year. The rapid growth of the craters impacts the nearby Batagay River, increasing the erosion that affects local habitats.

It is estimated that 4000 to 5000 tons of carbon, which was locked in permafrost emitted each year. This number will further surge leading to more greenhouse gas emissions.

The crater is likely to expand which will engulf more land and pose risks to nearby villages.

Environmental Impact and Future Threats

Batagaika Crater's effect is not limited to its surroundings. The continuous melting could engulf the surrounding land and pose a significant threat to nearby areas.

Nikita Tananaev, a researcher from the Melnikov Permafrost Institute, said the nearby ecosystem is already hampered by the crater-altering affecting Yana River, the region's major waterway leading to further habitat disruption and ecological change.

The Batagaika Crater is a reminder of the profound and far-reaching consequences of climate change. The ongoing study may share critical insights about how similar formations in the Arctic could evolve, sharing a glimpse into the future of our planet's changing landscape.