Taliban offers amnesty, urges Afghans in exile to return home safely

The measure largely bars Afghans hoping to resettle in the United States permanently as well as those hoping to go to the US temporarily, such as for university study

Taliban
Akhund's holiday message was posted on the social platform X. | File Image
AP Kabul
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
A top Taliban official said on Saturday that all Afghans who fled the country after the collapse of the former Western-backed government are free to return home, promising they would not be harmed if they come back.

Taliban Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund made the amnesty offer in his message for the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

The offer comes days after US President Donald Trump announced a sweeping travel ban on 12 countries, including Afghanistan.

The measure largely bars Afghans hoping to resettle in the United States permanently as well as those hoping to go to the US temporarily, such as for university study.

Trump also suspended a core refugee programme in January, all but ending support for Afghans who had allied with the US and leaving tens of thousands of them stranded.

Afghans in neighbouring Pakistan who are awaiting resettlement are also dealing with a deportation drive. Almost a million have left Pakistan since October 2023 to avoid arrest and expulsion.

Akhund's holiday message was posted on the social platform X.

Afghans who have left the country should return to their homeland, he said. Nobody will harm them."  "Come back to your ancestral land and live in an atmosphere of peace, he added, and instructed officials to properly manage services for returning refugees and to ensure they were given shelter and support.

He also used the occasion to criticise the media for making what he said were false judgements about Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and their policies.

We must not allow the torch of the Islamic system to be extinguished, he said. The media should avoid false judgments and should not minimise the accomplishments of the system. While challenges exist, we must remain vigilant.

The Taliban swept into the capital Kabul and seized most of Afghanistan in a blitz in mid-August 2021 as the US and NATO forces were in the last weeks of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

The offensive prompted a mass exodus, with tens of thousands of Afghans thronging the airport in chaotic scenes, hoping for a flight out on the US military airlift. People also fled across the border, to neighbouring Iran and Pakistan.

Among those escaping the new Taliban rulers were also former government officials, journalists, activists, those who had helped the US during its campaign against the Taliban.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TalibanAfghanistan

First Published: Jun 07 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

