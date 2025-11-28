Beijing urges France to back one-China policy during feud with Japan

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi used a call with his French counterpart to say the two sides needed to back each other, underscoring Beijing’s push to win diplomatic backing during a spat with Japan.

Wang said in the call Thursday with the French president’s diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had “made provocative remarks related to Taiwan” this month.

Beijing and Paris should “firmly support each other on issues involving each other’s core interests,” Wang said, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. “I hope that the French side will continue to firmly abide by the one-China principle.”

ALSO READ: Did Trump ask them to lower temperature on Taiwan? No comment, says Japan China has tried to rally diplomatic support during its dispute with Japan by sending a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week accusing Takaichi of violating international law with comments that publicly linked a Taiwan Strait crisis with the possible deployment of Japanese troops. France’s embassy in Beijing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent before the start of business on Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron is due to make a state visit to China next week, and hold discussions on economic and commercial matters.