Home / World News / Beijing urges France to back one-China policy during feud with Japan

Beijing urges France to back one-China policy during feud with Japan

China has tried to rally diplomatic support during its dispute with Japan by sending a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week accusing Takaichi of violating international law

Wang Yi
Beijing and Paris should “firmly support each other on issues involving each other’s core interests,” Wang said | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:42 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi used a call with his French counterpart to say the two sides needed to back each other, underscoring Beijing’s push to win diplomatic backing during a spat with Japan. 
Wang said in the call Thursday with the French president’s diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had “made provocative remarks related to Taiwan” this month.
 
Beijing and Paris should “firmly support each other on issues involving each other’s core interests,” Wang said, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. “I hope that the French side will continue to firmly abide by the one-China principle.”
 
France’s embassy in Beijing didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent before the start of business on Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron is due to make a state visit to China next week, and hold discussions on economic and commercial matters.  
China has tried to rally diplomatic support during its dispute with Japan by sending a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week accusing Takaichi of violating international law with comments that publicly linked a Taiwan Strait crisis with the possible deployment of Japanese troops.
 
China’s moves seek to further its claims to Taiwan and widen the dispute beyond Japan in an international body where Beijing enjoys wide support.
 
The diplomatic push comes on top of other moves China has taken against Japan, such as economic reprisals and ramped up rhetoric.
 
Takaichi has refused China’s demand to retract the remarks she made on Nov. 7 that linked Japan’s security to a Taiwan contingency, the first such instance for a sitting prime minister.
 
Takaichi this week said she did not intend to get specific on Taiwan and reiterated the government’s position on responding to regional contingencies — namely, that for any specific incident, Japan would make a judgment taking into account all relevant information. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

One of the National Guard members shot near White House has died: Trump

Afghan immigrant drove across US to ambush Guard troops near White House

Magnitude 6.0 quake rocks Anchorage area of Alaska, largest since 2021

At least 94 dead in Hong Kong blaze as firefighters continue rescue efforts

Alibaba Group Holding releases AI glasses in rare consumer gadget foray

Topics :Wang YiChinaFranceJapanTaiwan

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story