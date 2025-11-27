Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Did Trump ask them to lower temperature on Taiwan? No comment, says Japan

Did Trump ask them to lower temperature on Taiwan? No comment, says Japan

Takaichi hasn't retracted remarks she made on Nov 7 that linked Japan's security to a Taiwan contingency, the first such instance for a sitting prime minister

Donald Trump, Japan PM Sanae Takaichi

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump advised Takaichi during the call not to provoke Beijing over the question of Taiwan’s sovereignty | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

By Akemi Terukina and Yoshiaki Nohara
 
Japan’s top government spokesperson refrained from directly addressing whether US President Donald Trump advised Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to avoid provoking China over Taiwan, following a report suggesting such an exchange took place.  
“I can’t comment further on foreign policy related exchanges,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a regular press conference on Thursday when asked whether the report was true. In this week’s call between Trump and Takaichi, “the two leaders confirmed close cooperation between the US and Japan.”
 
The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump advised Takaichi during the call not to provoke Beijing over the question of Taiwan’s sovereignty, citing unnamed Japanese officials and an American briefed on the call. The advice was subtle and the president didn’t pressure Takaichi to retract her comments, the report said. 
 

Also Read

US National Guard troops

Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, suspect in White House National Guard shooting?

Pete Hegseth

US forces to use Dominican Republic base in expanded anti-drug campaign

Trump

Trump bars South Africa from participating in 2026 G20 summit in Miami

Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, left, and US President Donald Trump during a news conference in Anchorage, Alaska, US, on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025

Russia's frozen assets at the centre of Ukraine peace deal negotiations

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol 14th Street in Washington on Aug. 23.

US adds 500 more National Guard troops in Washington after 2 members shot

 
Kihara on Thursday repeated that during the call Trump said Takaichi is his very close friend and she can call him anytime. Takaichi had said Trump discussed his call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which preceded his call with her, without elaborating on the content.
 
Takaichi hasn’t retracted remarks she made on Nov 7 that linked Japan’s security to a Taiwan contingency, the first such instance for a sitting prime minister. At the time she said an attack on Taiwan could be considered a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan. 
 
That classification is significant because it would provide a legal justification for Japan to deploy its military to help defend friendly nations like the US, its most important security ally. But the current spat could complicate US efforts to maintain a trade truce with Beijing. 
 
On Wednesday Takaichi said she did not intend to get specific on Taiwan and reiterated the government’s position on responding to regional contingencies — namely, that for any specific incident, Japan will make a judgment taking into account all relevant information. China continues to ask Takaichi to retract her initial remarks over Taiwan. 
 
Meanwhile, the fallout simmers as China continues to issue a steady steam of criticism and roll out retaliatory measures. Beijing warned tourists against visiting Japan, suspended seafood imports and froze film approvals. 
 
Registered guests from Japan and Japanese media outlet reporters will be denied entry to an air show later this week in southern China’s Guangdong Province, Kyodo news reported. 

More From This Section

Hong Kong fire

44 killed, 279 missing in one of Hong Kong's deadliest fires: All we know

Sam Altman

OpenAI jitters leave Sam Altman's business buddies feeling the heat

Rachel Reeves

UK Treasury chief Reeves set to raise taxes again in her second budget

Vladimir Putin, Steve Witkoff

Russia denies big concessions to Ukraine after leaked US envoy call: Report

China Taiwan

Taiwan plans extra $40 billion in defence spending to counter China

Topics : Donald Trump Japan China US China Donald Trump administration Taiwan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon