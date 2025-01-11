US Prez Biden to deliver farewell address on January 15 from Oval Office

US President Joe Biden is set to deliver a farewell address to the nation on Wednesday evening (January 15) from the Oval Office, just five days before President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office. The address, scheduled for 8 pm Eastern, marks Biden’s final major opportunity to speak directly to Americans and the global community before leaving office at noon on January 20, reported news agency Associated Press.

Biden’s farewell comes on the heels of a Monday speech at the State Department, where he will focus on his foreign policy legacy. Together, these addresses will highlight his 50-plus years of public service and reflect on the challenges and achievements of his presidency.

On Friday, speaking from the Roosevelt Room, Biden addressed speculation about his decision to step out of the 2024 presidential race, a move that paved the way for Kamala Harris to lead the Democratic ticket. Despite stepping aside after intense pressure from his party following a tough debate performance, Biden expressed confidence in his ability to win.

“I think I would have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala could have — would have beaten Trump,” Biden said.

“I thought it was important to unify the party. Even though I thought I could win again, I thought it was better to unify the party," he said.

The decision, he added, was driven by a desire to avoid deepening divisions within the Democratic Party. “That’s why I stepped aside. But I was confident she could win,” Biden said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre provided further insight into Biden’s upcoming speeches, noting that his remarks will reflect on his decades-long public career and share his vision for the nation’s future.

“He has some thoughts on the future, not just of the country, but how this country moves forward as a leader when you think about global events, important global issues, and certainly he will lay that out,” Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday.