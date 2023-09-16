Biden not old for 2024 Presidential elections but incompetent: Donald Trump

Slamming US President Joe Biden for his 2024 election bid stating that his age and suitability for the highest position are separate issues, Donald Trump has said that the US President is "not too old" but "grossly incompetent," The Hill reported.

According to a new interview which is set to air Thursday, Trump said, "Age is interesting because some people are very sharp, and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50, also."

"But no, he's not too old at all. He's grossly incompetent," Trump said on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show.

According to polls, Trump, 77, who is running for president in 2024, will probably face Biden, 80, in the general election.

The former president also disputed polling results that claimed Americans believed Biden was too old to serve as president. In the conversation, he mentioned how many of his friends and world leaders are still mentally sharp far into their nineties.

"No, not, not for the reason of 'old,'" Trump said when asked whether Americans are right to be concerned, adding, "I have friends, Bernie Marcus, that are in their 90s and they're sharp as a tack. They're just, I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old. He's incompetent," according to The Hill.

Trump has vehemently rejected any attempts to declare him ineligible for the president due to his age, The Hill reported.

The conversation between Kelly and Trump is their first since May 2016 and will air at noon on Thursday.

In 2016, while Trump was running for the Republican presidential nomination, their rivalry had just reached its height.