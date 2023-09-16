Home / World News / Biden not old for 2024 Presidential elections but incompetent: Donald Trump

Biden not old for 2024 Presidential elections but incompetent: Donald Trump

According to a new interview which is set to air Thursday, Trump said, "Age is interesting because some people are very sharp, and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50, also."

ANI US
Donald Trump (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Slamming US President Joe Biden for his 2024 election bid stating that his age and suitability for the highest position are separate issues, Donald Trump has said that the US President is "not too old" but "grossly incompetent," The Hill reported.

According to a new interview which is set to air Thursday, Trump said, "Age is interesting because some people are very sharp, and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50, also."

"But no, he's not too old at all. He's grossly incompetent," Trump said on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show.

According to polls, Trump, 77, who is running for president in 2024, will probably face Biden, 80, in the general election.

The former president also disputed polling results that claimed Americans believed Biden was too old to serve as president. In the conversation, he mentioned how many of his friends and world leaders are still mentally sharp far into their nineties.

"No, not, not for the reason of 'old,'" Trump said when asked whether Americans are right to be concerned, adding, "I have friends, Bernie Marcus, that are in their 90s and they're sharp as a tack. They're just, I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old. He's incompetent," according to The Hill.

Trump has vehemently rejected any attempts to declare him ineligible for the president due to his age, The Hill reported.

The conversation between Kelly and Trump is their first since May 2016 and will air at noon on Thursday.

In 2016, while Trump was running for the Republican presidential nomination, their rivalry had just reached its height.

Also Read

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Biden falls onstage at graduation ceremony; White House says he's 'fine'

Appeals court rejects Donald Trump effort to block Pence testimony

Jury to decide whether Trump will be charged over Georgia's 2020 election

EU ends restrictions on Ukraine's agri exports, Zelenskyy welcomes move

China's economic slowdown continues, real estate at persistent risk

Minerals security partnership continues to expand with India, says US

Russia to increase missile arsenal for winter onslaught against Ukraine

UAW strike: Cracks between Biden's goals of tackling climate change, unions

Topics :Joe BidenDonald TrumpUS presidential elections

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story