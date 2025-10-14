Home / World News / Biden welcomes hostage release, ceasefire deal, commends Trump

Biden welcomes hostage release, ceasefire deal, commends Trump

Biden also emphasised the efforts of his administration during his presidency to address the humanitarian crisis and bring an end to the conflict

In a statement issued following the news, Biden expressed deep gratitude and relief over the release and the renewed ceasefire deal that made it possible (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
In a major breakthrough toward ending months of violence, the last 20 remaining hostages held in the Israel-Gaza conflict have been released, reuniting with their families after enduring what Former US President Joe Biden described as "unimaginable hell."

In a statement issued following the news, Biden expressed deep gratitude and relief over the release and the renewed ceasefire deal that made it possible.

"I am deeply grateful and relieved that this day has come - for the last living 20 hostages who have been through unimaginable hell and are finally reunited with their families and loved ones, and for the civilians in Gaza who have experienced immeasurable loss and will finally get the chance to rebuild their lives," Biden wrote on X.

He emphasised the efforts of his administration during his presidency to address the humanitarian crisis and bring an end to the conflict.

"The road to this deal was not easy. My Administration worked relentlessly to bring hostages home, get relief to Palestinian civilians, and end the war," he said.

Biden also credited President Donald Trump and his team for their role in helping finalise the agreement.

"I commend President Trump and his team for their work to get a renewed ceasefire deal over the finish line," Biden stated.

The agreement, brokered with international backing, includes both the safe return of the hostages and a halt in fighting, opening the door to rebuilding efforts in Gaza and long-term diplomatic engagement.

"Now, with the backing of the United States and the world, the Middle East is on a path to peace that I hope endures and a future for Israelis and Palestinians alike with equal measures of peace, dignity, and safety," he added.

On Monday, Trump, alongside other regional leaders, signed the Gaza ceasefire deal. It is unclear exactly what was in the document, but one image captured by a photographer shows that the top half of the page included a number of pursuits and commitments.

The bottom half included the signatures and titles of regional leaders and ceasefire deal mediators from the US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, CNN reported.

After the signing, Trump took centre stage at a podium with world leaders standing behind him. In his speech, the US president called himself a dealmaker and said this deal has the potential to be the "greatest." He also emphasised the historic nature of the agreement and unity in this moment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

