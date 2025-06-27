'Your cuts will kill 8 mn more children': Bill Gates warns US government

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has sounded alarm over the United States government’s decision to cut funding for global health initiatives. Sharing a post on X, Gates warned that this could lead to the deaths of an additional eight million children by 2040.

Citing a Lancet study, he wrote, “It found that, by 2040, 8 million more children will die before their fifth birthday. To give some context for 8 million: That’s how many children live in California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio combined.”

Gates mentioned: “When the United States and other governments suddenly cut their aid budgets, I know for a fact that more children will die.”

Global health work spans decades Having spent more than 25 years in the global health space, Gates emphasised how aid has been crucial in saving lives. "Over the past 25 years — the same span of time I spent leading Microsoft — I have immersed myself in global health... and worked in close partnership with national and local leaders to strengthen the delivery of lifesaving care," he said. He underscored that aid withdrawals have tangible and tragic consequences: "Global health aid saves lives. And when that aid is withdrawn — abruptly and without a plan — lives are lost." Gates added, "At this point, I know as much about improving health in poor countries as I do about software."

Cuts already impacting health services Gates warned that recent US cuts to global health funding are already affecting critical programs. Efforts to test for tuberculosis, prevent malaria, and distribute essential medicines are slowing down. During recent visits to Nigeria and Ethiopia, he observed how health services are suffering due to funding shortfalls. Despite the bleak outlook, Gates expressed hope. "It's not too late to change course," he wrote, urging the US Congress to restore funding for key programmes such as PEPFAR and the Global Fund. Gates slams Musk for USAID shutdown In May this year, Gates harshly criticised Tesla CEO Elon Musk, accusing him of contributing to child deaths in poor countries by supporting budget cuts. "The picture of the world's richest man killing the world's poorest children is not a pretty one," Gates told The Financial Times, accusing Musk of acting "through ignorance".