Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 03:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Elon Musk calls Bill Gates 'huge liar' over 'killing world's poorest' claim

Elon Musk calls Bill Gates 'huge liar' over 'killing world's poorest' claim

Bill Gates blamed Elon Musk for USAID's shutdown and its fallout on child welfare. Now Musk has retaliated with Epstein references and questioned Gates' credibility

Bill Gates, Elon Musk

Bill Gates had criticised Musk’s role in the dismantling of USAID.

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Elon Musk has called Bill Gates a “huge liar" after the Microsoft co-founder accused him of "killing the world’s poorest children" by shutting down USAID, the United States’ international development agency.
 
The spat escalated after Gates’ remarks in an interview with the Financial Times, where he alleged that Musk’s budget cuts to foreign aid would result in millions of child deaths.
 
Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk dismissed Gates’ comments, calling them “false statements” and personally targeting Gates over his past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
 
“Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children, given that he was very close with Jeffrey Epstein… I wouldn’t want that guy to babysit my kid,” Musk said.
 
 
What did Bill Gates say about Elon Musk?

Also Read

Elon musk, musk, Elon, Tesla

Tesla eyes new pay deal for Musk as legal row over $56 bn package drags on

Tesla, Tesla Inc, Model 3

Tesla refunds early India bookings for Model 3 signaling entry is near

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Musk to spend less time at DOGE as Tesla's Q1 profits drop sharply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US tech billionaire Elon Musk (File Photo)

Elon Musk praises PM Modi, says he will visit India as Tesla preps launch

Modi, Narendra Modi, Elon Musk

Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid tariff tensions, stresses India-US tech ties

 
Bill Gates had criticised Musk’s role in the dismantling of USAID, saying, “The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one.”
 
Gates’ concerns centre on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — formerly led by Musk — which spearheaded deep budget cuts, including shutting down USAID in February 2025.
 
DOGE had labelled the agency a “criminal organisation” and said it was “time for it to die.”
 
Gates claimed that abrupt cuts halted vital aid delivery, leaving life-saving goods and medicines stuck in warehouses and depriving millions of vulnerable children of essential support.
 
Microsoft under fire for Israel ties amid Gaza war
 
Meanwhile, Gates himself has come under criticism, particularly over Microsoft’s role in supplying tech to the Israeli government during its ongoing war in Gaza.
 
Several Microsoft employees resigned in protest earlier this month, citing the company’s Azure AI and cloud computing support for the Israeli Ministry of Defence (IMOD).
 
Microsoft acknowledged it provides cybersecurity, translation services, and cloud infrastructure to IMOD, but denied that the tools were used to harm civilians.
 
“We work with the Israeli government to protect its national cyberspace against external threats,” Microsoft said in a statement.
 
The UN has described the war’s toll — over 55,000 Palestinians killed, half of them children — as genocidal in scale.
 
Employees also staged protests at Microsoft’s May 19 developer conference, claiming company services are complicit in warfare and civilian deaths.

More From This Section

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Third man charged over fires at properties linked to UK PM Keir Starmer

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin visits Kursk for first time since Russia ousted Ukrainian forces

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer cyberattack to cost $403 million in operating profit

Joe Biden, Biden

New book 'Original Sin' claims Biden, aides hid details of his poor health

Elon Musk, DOGE, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk says he'll do 'a lot less' political spending going forward

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla Elon Musk Microsoft applications BS Web Reports Bill Gates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHPBOSE 12 English Paper Re-CheckingBelrise Industries IPOGoogle I/O 2025 HighlightsMaharashtra Class 11th AdmissionQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon