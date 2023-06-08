Binance used two American banks to move billions of dollars, says SEC

The filing showed that Binance officials, including the company’s founder and chief executive Changpeng Zhao, moved hundreds of millions and in some cases billions of dollars through the regional banks to accounts associated with companies in places like Kazakhstan, Lithuania and the Seychelles.
Binance has denied wrongdoing and vowed to “vigorously” defend itself in the SEC case. Although Wednesday’s filings did not offer an explicit theory for why Binance’s leaders moved money this way, anti-money laundering experts said the large, rapid transfers should have raised red flags for bankers. Banks are required to file with federal regulators a suspicious activity report, in case of suspected fraud.