Blinken wishes Indians on Independence Day; says US, India share deep bond

Predicting a bright future for the US-India strategic relations, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the two countries share a deep bond, which is founded on their shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity. Congratulating the people of India ahead of the country's Independence Day, Blinken said: "On this momentous day, we celebrate the rich and diverse history of the Indian people and the bright future of US-Indian relations."



India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day on Thursday. "Our comprehensive global and strategic partnership is grounded in the deep bonds between our peoples, our economies, and built on the foundation of our shared commitment to democracy, freedom, and human dignity," Blinken said in a statement.

The US-India cooperation is expanding at a rapid pace as the two countries continue to work together to advance our shared vision of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, he said on Wednesday.

The US, India and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military assertiveness in the resource-rich region.

The Indo-Pacific is a biogeographic region, comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam claim parts of it.

Blinken pointed out that from climate and clean energy to defence and space technologies, US-Indian bilateral cooperation is more wide-ranging and stronger than ever before.

"I wish all those celebrating today, in India, in the United States, and globally through the Indian diaspora, a joyous Independence Day," he said.