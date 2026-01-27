Boeing posts strongest delivery quarter since 2018 as sales jump nearly 60%

Boeing's sales surged nearly 60 per cent in the fourth quarter as the aerospace company digs itself out of a string of crises that tarnished its reputation. It was the strongest quarter of aeroplane deliveries since 2018.

Revenue soared to $23.95 billion from $15.24 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31. That topped the $22.6 billion that analysts polled by FactSet were looking for.

Boeing had 160 commercial deliveries in the quarter, more than double the 57 deliveries in the prior-year period.

Deliveries are an important source of cash for plane manufacturers since buyers typically pay a large portion of the purchase price when their orders are fulfilled.

"We made significant progress on our recovery in 2025 and have set the foundation to keep our momentum going in the year ahead," Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a statement on Tuesday. Arlington, Virginia-based Boeing moved to a profit of $8.13 billion, or $10.23 per share, in the period. That compares with a loss of $3.92 billion, or $5.46 per share, a year earlier. The current quarter included a $9.67 billion gain related to closing on the sale of parts of the Digital Aviation Solutions business. Stripping out certain items, earnings were $9.92 per share. Wall Street was anticipating a loss of 44 cents per share.