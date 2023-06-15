BofA expects Fed to deliver 2 more hikes, JPM adds July hike expectation



BofA's new terminal rate forecast stands 5.5%-5.75%, it said in a note on Wednesday. It had earlier expected the terminal rate to be held at the current 5%-5.25% range. JP Morgan sees the rate peaking at 5.25%-5.50%. BofA Global Research now expects two more quarter percentage point interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve this year, while JP Morgan sees one more hike in July, after the central bank signaled further raises may be needed.



BofA expects the central bank to deliver the hikes in July and September this year. The change in forecasts come after the Fed kept its key rate unchanged in the 5%-5.25% range on Wednesday, but signaled two more hikes might be needed in 2023 to tame inflation. The Fed has increased rates by 500 basis points (bps) since starting its tightening cycle in March last year.

Goldman Sachs held its forecast for Citigroup moved its June hike expectation to September and maintained its terminal rate expectation of 5.5%-5.75%.

. one more hike in July

Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, sees no more hikes and expects the Fed to hold the rate at 5.1% till it undertakes a 25 bps cut in March 2024. "We think the (Fed's) hint at an every-other-meeting pace means that the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) is more likely to consider a possible second hike in November than in September," Goldman economists said.