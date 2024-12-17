Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bomb kills chief of Russian nuclear protection forces in Moscow; probe on

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who is chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed outside an apartment building

Kremlin, Russia, Moscow,
A criminal case has been opened in Russia over the death. | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Reuters MOSCOW
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 11:30 AM IST
A bomb hidden in an electric scooter killed a senior Russian general in charge of nuclear protection forces in Moscow on Tuesday, Russia's investigative committee said. 
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who is chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed outside an apartment building on Ryazansky Prospekt, which starts road some 7 km (4.35 miles) southeast of the Kremlin. 
"Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and his assistant were killed," the investigative committee said. 
A criminal case has been opened.
First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

