Home / World News / Border situation won't affect elections in Pakistan: Caretaker PM Kakar

Border situation won't affect elections in Pakistan: Caretaker PM Kakar

The ECP decided to conduct a fresh delimitation of Constituencies based on the new census, delaying the general elections

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pakistan caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said the situation on Pakistan's borders is "alarming", but it would not hinder the holding of general elections in the country, as he sought to allay concerns over the delay in polls.

Kakar's remarks come amid growing demand from various quarters for immediate announcement of the poll date by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which has already said elections will be pushed beyond the constitutionally mandated period of 90 days following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9.

The ECP decided to conduct a fresh delimitation of Constituencies based on the new census, delaying the general elections. President Arif Alvi has proposed to the ECP to hold general elections by November 6, citing a constitutionally mandated time frame for the polls.

Kakar affirmed that measures would be taken to ensure that the election process proceeds smoothly without disruptions and emphasised upon the commitment to upholding the democratic process in the country.

I see no such possibility at present. Although there is an alarming situation on our western and eastern frontiers in which the security threat and the required response mechanism are being enhanced, we are sure that we will control the situation and complete the electoral process at the same time, Kakar told the Voice of America (Urdu).

Pakistan is bordered by India to the east and Iran to the west.

Kakar reiterated that the interim set-up was ready to assist the ECP in the provision of financial resources and security for the polls.

On former prime minister Imran Khan's legal cases, Kakar strongly rebutted the impression that efforts are being made to keep him out of politics.

He said it was a sub-judice matter as there were allegations against him.

If this is the perception which is going forward (about Imran's attempted exclusion from politics) then I don't think it is correct," Kakar said.

I hope the judicial process will be transparent so his (Imran) followers and other observers see this is not a process to remove anyone from politics but the law of the land taking its course," he said.

Khan's conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case last month resulted in him being barred from contesting national elections.

In late August, a high court suspended Khan's prison sentence for corruption, but a prior order for his remand in custody in the cypher case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets prevented his release from jail.

Also Read

Pakistan election can take place even before 2024: Caretaker PM Kakar

Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to be Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister

Announcing date for elections beyond mandate for interim govt: Pakistan PM

Pakistan caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar's 18-member cabinet takes oath

Who is Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan

Biden not old for 2024 Presidential elections but incompetent: Donald Trump

EU ends restrictions on Ukraine's agri exports, Zelenskyy welcomes move

China's economic slowdown continues, real estate at persistent risk

Minerals security partnership continues to expand with India, says US

Russia to increase missile arsenal for winter onslaught against Ukraine

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan Elections

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 6:15 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story