Home / World News / BRICS' NBD not considering new projects in Russia, says bank head

BRICS' NBD not considering new projects in Russia, says bank head

The New Development Bank (NDB), the multilateral bank set up by the BRICS states, is not considering new projects in Russia

Reuters SAO PAULO
BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are scheduled to gather in the African country next month. Putin will not attend.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 8:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The New Development Bank (NDB), the multilateral bank set up by the BRICS states, is not considering new projects in Russia as it operates in line with restrictions imposed in financial and capital markets, its head said on Wednesday.

Dilma Rousseff said in a statement posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that any speculations concerning the discussion of new operations of the bank in Russia were "unfounded".

Rousseff, who is also a former president of Brazil, said she will have a bilateral meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin later in the day on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, but its purpose would be discussing "the role of the NDB in the upcoming BRICS Summit."

BRICS countries, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, are scheduled to gather in the African country next month. Putin will not attend.

Rousseff added she will also meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Russia, where she expects to discuss the expansion of the bank, which in recent years admitted the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and Egypt as members.

The BRICS group of emerging countries launched the Shanghai-headquartered bank in 2015. Rousseff was appointed to head it earlier this year by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

 

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

Also Read

BRICS Sherpas exchange views on enhancement of strategic partnership

BRICS bank NDB looks to find ways to fulfil its Russia obligations

Amid economic crisis, Pakistan expresses interest in joining BRICS: Report

BRICS members vow to combat terrorism financing, terror safe havens

BRICS countries likely to induct five new members in August summit

Australia's 'affordable' housing crisis affecting international students

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

UNESCO report urges ban on smartphones in schools, to "Put Learners First"

Pak SC rejects Imran Khan's plea to stay criminal proceedings against him

Ocean currents regulating climate could collapse mid-century: Study

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictBRICS NDB

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story