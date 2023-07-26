Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

Saudi Arabia has once again emerged as a favorite destination for expats. A latest study conducted by consultancy ECA International shows that expat salaries are highest in Middle Eastern nations. The MyExpatriate Market Pay Survey said that middle managers in Saudi Arabia earn 83,763 pounds (Rs 88.64 lakh) yearly on average, which is the highest pay rate on the planet.

It added that although the average salary has increased, but the country experienced a three percent overall decline as compared with the earlier year. The UK, in the meantime, arose as the most costly country on the earth to send employees.

Regardless of the drop in genuine terms, Hong Kong climbed three spots to turn into the world's fifth-most costly spot to send expat laborers. Singapore sat at the sixteenth spot in the rankings. Japan, India, and China took spots two, three, and four in the MyExpatriate Market Pay Study worldwide ranking.

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia: Statements

"While they may not top the overall rankings, expatriate salaries in the Middle East tend to be incredibly generous as a way of encouraging people to relocate there, with the highest salaries being in Saudi Arabia. However, the cost of benefits ranks lower and combined with the lack of personal tax, overall package costs are more affordable," Oliver Browne, Remuneration and Policy Surveys Manager at ECA International posted on the consultancy firm's website.

"This is in contrast to the UK, where the bulk of the package cost is due to tax and benefits rather than salary," he added. The survey shows that the expatriate pay gap has broadened between the UK and Japan. It additionally said that the normal package in the UK - salary, tax, expense and advantages like convenience, worldwide tutoring and utilities added up to $441,608 (Rs 3.62 crore), however, pay just made up 18% of the aggregate.