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Bridge linking Saudi Arabia to Bahrain reopens after attack threats

The hours-long closure came after a ballistic missile attack from Iran targeted Saudi Arabia and may have done damage to energy infrastructure there

King Fahd Causeway
The kingdom has not elaborated on the damage from that attack | Image: Wikimedia Commons
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 1:38 PM IST
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The King Fahd Causeway, a key bridge linking Saudi Arabia and the island of Bahrain, reopened Tuesday morning after closing for hours over possible threats from Iran.

The King Fahd Causeway Authority made the announcement in a post on X, saying the only route by road between Bahrain and the Arabian Peninsula had reopened.

Bahrain's airport has been closed over the Iranian attacks for weeks.

The hours-long closure came after a ballistic missile attack from Iran targeted Saudi Arabia and may have done damage to energy infrastructure there.

The kingdom has not elaborated on the damage from that attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsIranBahrainSaudi Arabia

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

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